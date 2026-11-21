A truck stranded on railway tracks at the Hailakandi railway crossing in Katigorah along National Highway 6 disrupted train movement on Saturday, November 21 delaying the Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express by around 40 minutes. The incident occurred after the truck developed a mechanical snag while crossing the railway gate, temporarily bringing rail traffic on the route to a halt.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 11 am when the truck suddenly broke down on the railway tracks at Hailakandi. The stranded vehicle obstructed the railway line, affecting the movement of the Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express (Train No. 12504), which was travelling from Agartala to Bengaluru.

Following the incident, efforts were made to remove the truck from the tracks with the assistance of four other trucks. However, repeated attempts to move the stranded vehicle proved unsuccessful.

After nearly 30 minutes of efforts, the truck was refuelled and restarted. It was subsequently moved away from the railway tracks, clearing the route and allowing train services to resume.

The Humsafar Express remained halted for approximately 40 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling on the route.

The incident has brought attention to the potential risks posed by vehicle breakdowns at railway crossings along busy national highways and the need for effective emergency response arrangements to minimise disruptions to both road and rail traffic.