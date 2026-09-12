Truck carrying 24 cattle intercepted in Boko, driver flees spot

A truck allegedly carrying cattle was intercepted by local residents in the Narenga Aunihati area of Boko on Friday night, following which the vehicle and its driver reportedly fled the spot after the cattle were unloaded.

According to information available, around 24 cattle were found inside the truck. The animals were subsequently unloaded from the vehicle, while the truck and its driver allegedly left the area.

Some of the cattle were reportedly taken away by a section of local residents, while several others were left roaming in an open area. A few cattle have also reportedly been kept in the custody of local residents.

No suspected cattle transporter was found at the spot after the incident. Police had reportedly not reached the location till the time of filing this report.

The incident has led to concerns among local residents over the alleged transportation of cattle through the area. Residents have called for police intervention and appropriate action in connection with the incident.