Truck carrying 32 cattle intercepted in Assam's Kaliabor, one held

Police in Assam’s Kaliabor seized a truck carrying 32 cattle allegedly being transported illegally and detained one person in connection with the case.

The vehicle was intercepted at Bagori in Kaliabor while it was reportedly transporting the cattle from Sivasagar to Rupohihat.

The seized truck, bearing registration number AS 25 FC 8799, was taken into custody by Bagori Police following the interception.

Police have detained Siddique Ali in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of the cattle. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the transportation and the destination of the cattle.

The incident comes amid continued police action against alleged illegal cattle transportation in Assam.