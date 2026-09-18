Truck carrying goods plunges into deep gorge in Assam’s Parbatjhora, driver escapes unhurt

A goods-laden truck met with a serious road accident at Angarkata in Parbatjhora, after it reportedly veered off the highway and plunged into a deep gorge.

According to the available information, the truck was travelling from Guwahati towards Dhubri when the accident occurred. The vehicle rolled down the roadside slope and fell into the deep gorge.

The driver of the truck had a narrow escape and survived the accident. No information regarding any other casualties has been reported so far.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.