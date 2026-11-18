A road accident at Guwahati’s 9th Mile on Wednesday, November 18 triggered traffic congestion on the uphill-bound stretch towards Sonapur after a truck rammed into a road divider, shattering a large section of it and scattering debris across the road.

The impact of the collision reportedly sent the truck towards the opposite side of the road, leaving broken pieces of the divider scattered across the stretch. The damaged road divider and debris slowed down vehicular movement, leading to congestion along the busy route.

The accident comes at a time when increased traffic movement is expected towards Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, where fans are likely to gather on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

Several visitors are expected to travel to the memorial site to pay tribute to the late singer. The traffic disruption at 9th Mile could lead to delays for those heading towards Sonapur.

Commuters and visitors travelling along the stretch have been advised to factor in additional travel time and exercise caution while passing through the affected area.