The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati, which often grabs attention for being home to numerous wildlife species, has been in limelight these days for all the wrong reasons.

The reason is the Ambani's name which has found a place in Guwahati after reports emerged that the Assam state zoo is mulling sending a few animals from here to the Gujarat-based Ambani zoo.

Following the development, members of the Zoo Suraksha Mancha, a local body, protested in front of the Assam State Zoo and demanded to bring back the animals from 'Ambani zoo' which was sent from the state zoo.

They also demanded that the government should be made public the numbers of animals being transferred.

Meanwhile, on December 9, Chiriakhana Suraksha Mancha, a Guwahati-based wildlife organization, claimed that the Assam State Zoo authority transferred nine species of monkeys, two rhino calves, and several eight-horned deer, among other animals.

"It is not an illegal process...we are sending animals in an exchange programme and this has been followed before also," speaking to IndiaToday NE official on condition of anonymity said.

Further speaking on the exchange programme, the official said that the programme works in such a way that both the zoo's from where the animals first decide which animals have been selected and then after due permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) the process takes place.

Notably, in the case of the Ambani zoo, as the set is entirely new, the minimum requirement of such zoos is to be registered and also should have all the basic facilities while welcoming the animals to their respective zoo.

In the process, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) inspects the facility and after due examination, the Central Zoo Authority decides if the facility is fit for the transfer of animals.

It is to mention here that the zoo owned by the Ambanis is a private entity, but it is under the CZA.

"As a veterinarian, I am nothing much to discuss on this topic, as the exchange programmes are always approved by the government and wildlife heads," speaking to India Today Ne, Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, a veterinarian from Assam said.

"It will be interesting to see how our zoo gets benefitted from this programme," he added.

An animal exchange program is an official event that is carried out under the supervision of the Chief Minister of the State and Wildlife head. Under this program, those species which are rare and are listed on the government's list and bear appropriate documents are exchanged and traded from one zoo to another.

The program greatly helps in preventing the unnecessary trapping of animals from the wild, creating a safe and secure environment for all. The operation, however, is carried out most transparent manner and only proceeds with the approval of the state head.

If reports are to be believed, five states including Rajasthan, Chennai, Hyderabad, Assam, and Bhopal are also discussing bartering their animals for Gujarat lions.