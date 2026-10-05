'Truth will always prevail': Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima after SC defers Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail hearing

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said “truth will always prevail” after the Supreme Court on Monday, October 5, heard the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the case related to the music icon’s death in Singapore, and scheduled the matter for further hearing in the first week of November.

“This is the blessings of God and the power of the Assamese people together. Truth will always prevail!” Garima said in a Facebook post following the hearing.

She added that her “faith in the justice system of our country has become stronger today” and thanked everyone for their support.

Garg’s sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, also reacted to the development on Facebook, writing, “Thank you Almighty,” alongside the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Mahanta is currently lodged in Baksa jail along with five other accused in the case. He was arrested in October 2025, a month after Garg died in Singapore in September 2025.

During the hearing, the Assam government apprised the Supreme Court of the progress of the trial and informed it that the examination of witnesses was underway. The state said statements of 94 of the 394 witnesses had been recorded as of August 14.

The government further informed the court that several key witnesses based in Singapore were yet to be examined and that their statements were expected to be recorded shortly.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the state to ensure that the trial proceeds without unnecessary delay. The progress of the trial has also been considered in the proceedings concerning Mahanta’s bail plea.

Mahanta, who was associated with the organisation of the North East India Festival in Singapore, is among the accused in the case concerning Garg’s death. A fast-track court in Assam has framed murder charges against four accused, including Mahanta.

Garg died in Singapore in September 2025. His death subsequently led to a criminal investigation in Assam and proceedings against several accused.