TTD takes possession of 10.33 acres in Assam for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has officially taken possession of more than 10 acres of land allotted by the Assam government for the construction of a Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guwahati, marking a significant step in the temple body's plan to establish Srivari temples across state capitals in India.

According to an official statement issued by TTD, the Assam government has allotted 10.33 acres of land in the Sonapur Circle of Kamrup district for the proposed temple project.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu said the temple body formally took possession of the land on Tuesday after the necessary administrative procedures were completed.

"TTD has officially taken possession of 10.33 acres of land allotted by the Assam Government for the construction of a Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guwahati," the statement said.

The project forms part of TTD's broader initiative to establish Sri Venkateswara temples in state capitals across the country, enabling devotees outside Andhra Pradesh to access spiritual and religious services associated with Lord Venkateswara.

TTD officials, led by B R Naidu, had held a series of discussions with representatives of the Assam government regarding the allocation of land and the implementation of the project.

The initiative also received support from N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD Trust Board, which backed the proposal through official communications.

On Tuesday, the land possession certificate was formally handed over to TTD by the Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner in Assam, completing the transfer process.

Naidu said preparations are now underway for the commencement of construction activities and that the Bhoomi Puja for the temple will be conducted shortly.

The proposed temple is expected to serve devotees from Assam and the wider Northeast region, while also strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

Further details regarding the design, timeline and cost of the project are expected to be announced in the coming months.

