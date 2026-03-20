Turncoat MLAs left in the lurch: Basanta Das, Sherman Ali denied tickets after party switch

In a striking trend ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, several leaders who switched political loyalties in anticipation of electoral opportunities have found themselves sidelined, with parties denying them tickets despite their recent defections.

One of the most prominent cases is that of Basanta Das, the sitting MLA from Mangaldai, who had quit the Indian National Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, even publicly praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Despite his high-profile switch, the BJP denied him a ticket and instead reposed faith in Nilima Devi by fielding her again from the constituency.

A similar situation has unfolded in Mandia involving Sherman Ali Ahmed. After leaving the Congress, he joined Raijor Dal, which is now in alliance with the Congress. However, he too failed to secure a ticket, with the Congress fielding Abdul Khaleque from the seat instead.

The developments highlight the growing uncertainty surrounding “turncoat” politicians, many of whom switch sides, banking on electoral prospects but face stiff competition from established party loyalists and internal calculations.

The denial of tickets to such leaders may also be aimed at managing dissent within party ranks, where long-time workers often resist parachute candidates.

With nominations underway and alliances shaping the battlefield, these cases underscore the risks associated with last-minute political shifts, as not all defections translate into electoral opportunities.