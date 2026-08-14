TVS Group contributes Rs 5 crore to Assam CM’s Relief Fund for flood response

TVS Group has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards Assam’s flood response, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, August 14.

In a post on X, Sarma thanked TVS Motor Company and its Managing Director Sudarshan Venu for the contribution and their continued engagement with the state.

Sarma said the group had established a presence in Assam through corporate social responsibility initiatives in healthcare even before making its first major investment in the state. It had also built two modern schools in tea gardens in Dhekiajuli, he said.

The Chief Minister said the group last year launched an artificial intelligence-powered back-office operation in Guwahati, describing it as its first major investment initiative in Assam.

The group is also firming up plans for further investments in the state, Sarma said.

“True to its track record of goodwill, the Group has contributed a generous Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards Assam Flood Response,” he said.

Sarma expressed gratitude to Venu and TVS Motor Company for the contribution and their continued commitment to Assam.