Twelve infiltrators stopped from entering Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 14 said that the Border Security Force and Assam Police intercepted 12 alleged infiltrators and prevented them from entering Assam.

Sharing the information in a post on X, the Chief Minister said the operation was carried out shortly after midnight as part of the state’s continued crackdown on illegal infiltration.

“At 12:20 AM today, Assam Police along with BSF India intercepted infiltrator movement and prevented the entry of 12 illegals into Assam,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the Assam government would continue to maintain a strict “zero tolerance” policy against illegal immigration and demographic change caused by infiltration.

“We will continue to maintain a ZERO TOLERANCE policy towards illegal immigration and forced demographic change,” he added.

The development comes amid the Assam government’s continued focus on border security, illegal infiltration and demographic concerns, particularly in areas bordering Bangladesh.