GUWAHATI: The Twitter account of news portal has apparently been hacked, with the handle now appearing as 'Rаn NeuRenr'.

Moreover, the account has now been suspended, without it evident what caused this turn of event.

Attempts to change the Twitter password have also proved to be unsuccessful, raising suspicion that this could be a hacking attempt by miscreants.

The team is currently trying to recover the account, which is not showing a single tweet or activity.

Somewhat surprisingly, Twitter says that InsideNE has broken protocol. The team is getting messages reading, "After careful review, we determined your account broke the Twitter Rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode, which means you can't Tweet, Retweet, or Like content. You won't be able to create new accounts. If you think we got this wrong, you can submit an appeal."

The team is currently in touch with tech experts to determine the next course of action.

After a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the IP address of the suspected hacker is in Kolkata, West Bengal.

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