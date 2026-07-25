Two 10-year-old boys go missing from Maibang in Assam's Dima Hasao

Two 10-year-old boys from Ballas Saiding Part I under Maibang Police Station in Assam's Dima Hasao district have been reported missing since the evening of July 24, prompting a police investigation and an appeal for public assistance.

The missing children have been identified as Giyan Singh (10), son of Santush Singh, and Rajbir Choudhury (10), son of Paban Choudhury.

According to family members, the boys left their homes at around 4 pm on Thursday to play near their locality but did not return. Despite extensive searches by their families and local residents, the children could not be traced.

An FIR has been registered at Maibang Police Station, and police have launched an investigation to locate the missing boys.

The families have appealed to the public for help in tracing the children. Anyone who has seen the boys or has any information about their whereabouts is requested to immediately contact Maibang Police Station or the phone numbers provided by the family.

Police said any information, however small, could prove crucial in locating the children safely.