Two members of the All Adivasi National Librarian Army (AANLA) surrendered in Dibrugarh on Saturday after a joint operation by 18 Garhwal Army, CRPF, and Dibrugarh Police.

According to reports, Subal Gorh of Bokajan, Karbi Anglong district, surrendered one 9mm pistol, magazine, and three rounds of ammunition to the Dibrugarh Police on Saturday evening, while Lukash Kangri of Hatukajan village, Dilai, Karbi Anglong district, surrendered one 0.22 pistol, magazine, and ten rounds of ammunition.

Earlier, on May 9 a ragtag or splinter group of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) comprising 13 armed cadres formally laid down their arms and surrendered to Assam Police at the Bokajan police station in Karbi Anglong district.

Brigadier Sailandra Tiwari of the Central Reserve Police Force, Superintendent of Police Karbi Anglong Pusparaj Sing, and the Commanding Officer of the Assam Rifles were present during the surrender ceremony. The Adivasi militant organization's cadres formally surrendered in front of high-ranking officers.