Assam police captured two more accused in Guwahati's Garigaon assault case on Friday.

The captured accused were identified as Faijul Ali and Puna Ali and were stowing away in Morigaon district of Assam post the occurrence.

After the incident both Faijul and Puna, as well as the other two denounced Pinku Ali and Raja Ahmed was running away, however they are still on the free.

In the interim, the prime accused within the Guwahati gang rape case has been killed in an incident of firing by the Assam police on last Tuesday night.

As per reports, the denounced Biki Ali was shot by the faculty of Assam police when he supposedly attempted to escape from custody.

Police said,"Biki Ali was shot when he attempted to escape from custody when he was taken to the crime scene late on Tuesday night for the reconstruction of the crime."

Assam police have captured Biki Ali, one of the five blamed within the Garigaon group assault case. He was seized from Dampur hills of Kamrup district where he was stowing away to maintain a strategic distance from arrest.

The case has been enrolled under Section 376 (D) of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012, and 67(B) of the IT Act against the five charged.