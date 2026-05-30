Two alleged drug peddlers arrested in anti-narcotics operation in Assam's Goalpara

Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, Assam Police carried out another successful anti-narcotics operation in the Rakhasini area of Goalpara district, leading to the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of suspected narcotics.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mokaddes Ali and Sahar Ali. During the operation, the police recovered 6.61 grams of suspected heroin concealed in five drug-filled containers.

The latest seizure comes amid an intensified statewide campaign against the illegal drug trade. Assam Police has been conducting rapid search operations across multiple districts and has been consistently busting drug trafficking networks one after another, resulting in several major seizures and arrests in recent weeks.

Officials said the operation was part of the ongoing drive to curb the circulation of narcotics and dismantle drug supply chains operating in the state.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify any other persons linked to the network.