Two alleged drug peddlers arrested in Assam’s Nagaon, narcotics seized

Continuing its crackdown against narcotics, Juria Police in Nagaon District arrested two alleged drug peddlers during an operation carried out on Friday, May 15.

The accused were identified as Mafizur Rahman and Mofizul Islam, both residents of Kanchanpur in Rupahihat.

Police said the arrests were made based on a specific intelligence input. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Officer-in-Charge Pragyan Gogoi of Juria Police Station was conducting surveillance near the police station when the two suspects were intercepted.

During the operation, police recovered suspected narcotic substances concealed inside a soap case and a container from the possession of the accused. A motorcycle allegedly used in the transportation of the contraband, was also seized.

Officials said the two accused are being interrogated for further leads, and efforts are on to gather more information about the suspected drug trafficking network operating in the area.