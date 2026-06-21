Two alleged drug peddlers held in Assam's Nagaon; narcotics, air pistol seized in joint police operation

In a major anti-drug operation, Dhing and Dumdumia Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized suspected narcotics, an air pistol, mobile phones, and a motorcycle in Assam's Nagaon district.

The accused have been identified as Jahirul Islam, a resident of Purba Kaladuba, and Ejazul Islam of Dhing Bori Chapori.

According to reports, the duo had allegedly arrived at Langia in Dhing to sell narcotics when alert local residents grew suspicious of their activities and detained them before handing them over to the police.

Acting on the information, personnel from Dhing and Dumdumia police stations launched a joint operation and recovered seven containers containing suspected narcotic substances, one air pistol, two mobile phones, and a Glamour motorcycle bearing registration number AS 02 H 7569.

The seized items were taken into custody, and the accused were arrested for further investigation.

Police said interrogation of the two suspects is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected drugs and uncover possible links to a wider narcotics network operating in the region. Further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law.