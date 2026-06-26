Two alleged fake doctors arrested in separate operations in Assam's Cachar

Cachar Police on June 26 arrested two alleged fake doctors in separate operations as part of an ongoing crackdown against unqualified medical practitioners in the district.

In the first operation, Biswajit Singha (53), a resident of Bontarapur under Kuchudharam Police Station, was apprehended in connection with Sonai Police Station Case No. 64/2025.

In a separate case, Bikran Singha (26), son of Bidyut Singha and a resident of Tarapur, Raigarh, Manipurbasti under Silchar Police Station, was arrested in connection with Silchar Police Station Case No. 580/2026.

Police said the case has been registered under Sections 316(2), 319(2), 336(2), 340(2), 125 and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrests were made during a late-night operation against individuals allegedly posing as medical practitioners without valid qualifications. Further investigation is underway.