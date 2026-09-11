Two alleged illegal liquor sellers detained in Assam's Katigorah during police raid

Katigorah Police conducted a late-night operation against the alleged illegal sale of liquor across different areas of Katigorah in Cachar district, detaining two persons and recovering a substantial quantity of liquor.

The detained individuals have been identified as Joykumar Das and Bappajit Dey.

According to reports, police carried out raids at several locations following allegations that liquor was being sold illegally from multiple shops in the area for a prolonged period. During the operation, the two suspected liquor sellers were detained along with the recovered liquor.

The police are currently questioning the duo to ascertain the source of the liquor and determine the extent of their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

The operation is part of the ongoing efforts by authorities to curb unauthorised liquor sales and other illegal activities in the area. Further legal action is expected based on the findings of the investigation.