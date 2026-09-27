Two alleged members of inter-state ‘Irani’ gang arrested in Guwahati

Two alleged members of an inter-state ‘Irani’ gang have been arrested by Basistha Police in connection with a series of alleged theft and snatching incidents in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aniket Das and Kishan Kumar, both residents of Katihar in Bihar.

According to police, the duo was apprehended during an operation conducted by Basistha Police in Guwahati. A motorcycle allegedly used in the crimes was recovered from their possession. The vehicle was found bearing a fake registration number plate, AS01 DY 8362, police said.

Several other items allegedly linked to theft and snatching activities were also seized from the accused. These included gold chains, two sets of master keys, metal rods and three packets of 'bandar kekowa'.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in chain-snatching and targeting people after they withdrew cash from banks. Investigators suspect that similar incidents were carried out in Guwahati, other parts of Assam and neighbouring states.

The police are now investigating the accused's possible involvement in other theft and snatching cases. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend other alleged members of the inter-state gang.