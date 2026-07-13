Two alleged poachers arrested in Raimona National Park after three-week intelligence operation

In a major breakthrough against wildlife crime, forest officials have arrested two alleged poachers following a coordinated anti-poaching operation in the Central Range of Raimona National Park in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region.

The operation was launched after the Forest Department received credible intelligence around three weeks ago about the movement of five to six unidentified persons in the Right No. 6/7 area of the national park. Acting on the inputs, officials intensified surveillance and conducted a detailed investigation.

Following continuous monitoring and intelligence gathering, the Forest Department, in coordination with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), carried out a joint operation that led to the arrest of two suspected poachers allegedly involved in hunting endangered wildlife species inside the protected area.

The accused have been identified as Sukur Mushahary (35), son of Ramwnda Mushahary, and Parbeswar Narzary, son of Krishna Narzary. Both are residents of Thakampur (Habrubil) village under Kachugaon Police Station.

Preliminary investigations suggest the duo was allegedly engaged in illegal hunting and poaching activities targeting endangered wildlife species in the ecologically sensitive Raimona National Park.

Forest officials said the investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected poaching network.

The operation marks another significant success in Raimona National Park's ongoing efforts to curb wildlife crime and strengthen conservation measures in one of Assam's key biodiversity hotspots.