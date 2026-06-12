Two alleged robbers held with pistol, live ammunition In Assam’s Rupahihat; probe continues

Rupahihat Police in Assam's Nagaon district apprehended two alleged robbers and recovered a firearm along with live ammunition during an operation on June 12.

The accused have been identified as Tashajul Haque of Barguli and Rashidul Haque of Aloni. Police detained the duo from a dhaba in the Rupahihat area based on specific inputs.

During the operation, police seized a 7.65 mm pistol and two live rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Following the arrest, the accused were taken into custody for questioning. Police officials said investigations are being carried out continuously to ascertain whether the duo were involved in any criminal activities and to uncover possible links to a wider network.

Further investigation into the case is underway.