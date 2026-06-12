Two alleged robbers held with pistol, live ammunition In Assam’s Rupahihat; probe continues
Rupahihat Police arrested two alleged robbers from a dhaba and seized a pistol with two live rounds. Investigators are questioning the duo to examine possible criminal links and any wider network.
- Police acted on specific inputs before detaining the suspects at a dhaba
- The accused were identified as Tashajul Haque and Rashidul Haque
- Officers recovered a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds
Rupahihat Police in Assam's Nagaon district apprehended two alleged robbers and recovered a firearm along with live ammunition during an operation on June 12.
The accused have been identified as Tashajul Haque of Barguli and Rashidul Haque of Aloni. Police detained the duo from a dhaba in the Rupahihat area based on specific inputs.
During the operation, police seized a 7.65 mm pistol and two live rounds of ammunition from their possession.
Following the arrest, the accused were taken into custody for questioning. Police officials said investigations are being carried out continuously to ascertain whether the duo were involved in any criminal activities and to uncover possible links to a wider network.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
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