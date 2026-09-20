Two alleged timber mafias arrested by Kajigaon Police in Assam's Parbatjhora
Kajigaon Police arrested Nur Islam Ali and Rashid Ali in Assam's Parbatjhora over alleged illegal timber activities. The case has turned focus on damage to reserved forests and suspected supply links to West Bengal and Dhubri.
- Police said the two men were involved in illegal tree felling
- Valuable trees were allegedly cut, damaging reserved forest areas in Parbatjhora
- Investigators suspect the felled timber was supplied to West Bengal
Assam's Kajigaon Police in Assam’s Parbatjhora area have arrested two alleged timber smugglers, identified as Nur Islam Ali and Rashid Ali, for their suspected involvement in illegal timber activities.
According to the allegations, the duo was involved in cutting valuable trees and causing damage to reserved forest areas. Police suspect that the illegally felled timber was subsequently transported to West Bengal and Dhubri for supply.
The arrests are part of efforts to curb illegal felling and timber smuggling in the region. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged activities and identify any other persons linked to the timber supply network.
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