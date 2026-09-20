Two alleged timber mafias arrested by Kajigaon Police in Assam's Parbatjhora

Assam's Kajigaon Police in Assam’s Parbatjhora area have arrested two alleged timber smugglers, identified as Nur Islam Ali and Rashid Ali, for their suspected involvement in illegal timber activities.

According to the allegations, the duo was involved in cutting valuable trees and causing damage to reserved forest areas. Police suspect that the illegally felled timber was subsequently transported to West Bengal and Dhubri for supply.

The arrests are part of efforts to curb illegal felling and timber smuggling in the region. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged activities and identify any other persons linked to the timber supply network.