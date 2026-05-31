Two alleged ULFA (I) linkmen held in Tinsukia; 12 arrested in a week

Two youths were apprehended by Tinsukia Police from the Pengeri area on May 30 for their alleged links with the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), officials said.

The detainees have been identified as Dulav Moran and Rongat Moran, both residents of Nalani village in Tinsukia district.

According to police sources, the duo had allegedly been working as linkmen for the insurgent outfit and were suspected of maintaining communication channels between the organisation and its local contacts. Investigators also suspect that the two were planning to join the outfit.

The arrests were made during a special operation carried out by Tinsukia Police based on intelligence inputs. The two are currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police officials said that the latest arrests are part of a broader crackdown on the outfit's support network in the district. Over the past week, a total of 12 suspected linkmen have been arrested from different parts of Assam and other States in connection with alleged links to ULFA (I).

Officials claimed that the sustained operations have helped dismantle a significant network of the banned organisation that was active in the district.

Further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the network and identify other individuals allegedly associated with the outfit.