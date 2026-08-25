Two alleged women drug peddlers arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati

Basistha Police have arrested two alleged women drug peddlers accused of selling banned substances at various locations across Guwahati, particularly during the night.

The arrested women have been identified as Momina Begum of Sachal and Basanti of Meghalaya.

According to the available information, the duo allegedly operated in different parts of Guwahati and sold prohibited substances during late-night hours.

Basistha Police apprehended the two women as part of their ongoing crackdown against the illegal trafficking and sale of drugs in the city.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and identify any other persons allegedly linked to the network.