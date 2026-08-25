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Two alleged women drug peddlers arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati

Two alleged women drug peddlers arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati

Basistha Police arrested two women accused of selling banned substances across Guwahati at night. Investigators are now tracing the drug source and possible links to a wider network.

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Two alleged women drug peddlers arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati
Story highlights
  • Police identified the suspects as Momina Begum and Basanti from Meghalaya
  • Investigators said the pair allegedly operated across different parts of Guwahati
  • They were accused of selling prohibited substances mainly during late-night hours

Basistha Police have arrested two alleged women drug peddlers accused of selling banned substances at various locations across Guwahati, particularly during the night.

The arrested women have been identified as Momina Begum of Sachal and Basanti of Meghalaya.

According to the available information, the duo allegedly operated in different parts of Guwahati and sold prohibited substances during late-night hours.

Basistha Police apprehended the two women as part of their ongoing crackdown against the illegal trafficking and sale of drugs in the city.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and identify any other persons allegedly linked to the network.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Aug 25, 2026
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