Two APLA militants arrested in Golaghat: Assam
Advertisement
militants
On Thursday, Two suspected Adivasi People’s Liberation Army(APLA) militants were arrested in Golaghat.
The militants were arrested by Assam Police and the CRPF in Uriamghat within the Golaghat area nearby the Assam-Nagaland border.
Among the arrested, one is the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA).
The police too seized arms and ammunition from the duo.
The arrested people were distinguished as Sahil Munda, the C-in-C of APLA and Jayanta Haok.
They have been wanted in a few cases which connect to blackmail and other anti-national activities.
The police seized two.32 ACP pistols, 10 live ammunition, and the letterhead of the banned furnish.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today