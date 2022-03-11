On Thursday, Two suspected Adivasi People’s Liberation Army(APLA) militants were arrested in Golaghat.

The militants were arrested by Assam Police and the CRPF in Uriamghat within the Golaghat area nearby the Assam-Nagaland border.

Among the arrested, one is the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA).

The police too seized arms and ammunition from the duo.

The arrested people were distinguished as Sahil Munda, the C-in-C of APLA and Jayanta Haok.

They have been wanted in a few cases which connect to blackmail and other anti-national activities.

The police seized two.32 ACP pistols, 10 live ammunition, and the letterhead of the banned furnish.

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