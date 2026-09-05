Two apprehended in Assam's Sonitpur with 12 Tokay Geckos in joint wildlife operation

Two persons were apprehended for allegedly possessing and transporting 12 Tokay Geckos (Gekko gecko) in a joint operation conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Crime Investigation Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on September 5.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the joint team conducted the operation from around 4 PM onwards near Jia Bharali Bridge in Sonitpur district.

The apprehended persons were identified as Santush Basfore, 37, of Rangapara, and Ranjit Sahani, 39, of Dolongbasti under Chariduar police station.

During the operation, officials seized 12 Tokay Geckos, locally known as “Keko Hap,” which were allegedly being illegally possessed and transported.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized wild animals, were subsequently brought to the Office of the Range Forest Officer, Crime Investigation Range, Biswanath Chariali, for further investigation.

Authorities have initiated necessary legal action under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, the press release stated.