In a crackdown on alleged cattle smuggling, police conducted a joint operation in Chapar, Assam, and seized 16 cattle along with a vehicle allegedly used for transportation.

The operation was carried out jointly by personnel from Salkocha and Bilasipara Police. During the operation, police also chased and apprehended two alleged cattle smugglers.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhola Mondal and Abdul Badsha.

The seized cattle and vehicle have been taken into police custody. Further details regarding the operation and the investigation are awaited.