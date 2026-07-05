Two arrested as Rupahihat Police crack down on illegal beef trade in Assam's Nagaon

Rupahihat Police launched a major crackdown against the alleged illegal beef trade in Assam's Nagaon district, seizing a large quantity of suspected illegal beef and arresting two persons during coordinated raids across multiple locations.

The operation was carried out in the areas of Rupahi, Saidaria, Chalachali, Tarabari, Singimari and Shalpara, where police conducted searches as part of a special drive against the illegal trade.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abul Sattar of Purba Shalpara and Shamsed Ali of Tarabari.

Police said a substantial quantity of suspected illegal beef was seized during the operation. The drive forms part of the ongoing enforcement efforts to curb illegal activities in the region.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged network and identify others who may be involved in the illegal trade.