Two arrested by Assam's Jamugurihat Police for chain-snatching incidents

Assam's Jamugurihat Police have arrested two alleged snatchers accused of carrying out a series of thefts and chain-snatching incidents in the area.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Rahim and Monirul Islam. Police apprehended the duo from the Manshri area following an operation.

According to police, the two had allegedly created panic in different parts of Jamugurihat by targeting residents and snatching gold chains from women. They are accused of forcibly snatching gold chains from the necks of women in the Jiyori-Worari area and fleeing the scene.

Following specific inputs and an investigation, police tracked down and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other criminal activities in the region.