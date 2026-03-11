Two arrested in Assam’s Barpeta for alleged links with fundamentalist groups

Two persons have been arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district for their alleged links with fundamentalist groups, police said on March 11.

According to officials, the operation was carried out by the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday night in the Sorbhog police station area.

“We have nabbed two jihadis from Barpeta last night. Their interrogation is going on and we will share details later,” a senior officer at the Assam Police headquarters said.

A district official said the operation was conducted in association with the local police.

In December last year, security agencies arrested 11 people in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups that were reportedly attempting to destabilise the Northeast.