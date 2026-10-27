Assam Police arrested two persons in connection with alleged child marriage cases in Moranhat, Charaideo district, while 12 people have been detained so far in a separate crackdown across the Boko-Chaygaon Co-District.

The two arrested in Moranhat have been identified as Rajiv Lohar (26) and Bablu Changa (30). According to police information, they were arrested in connection with cases registered at Moranhat Police Station under case numbers 59/2026 and 58/2026.

The two were produced before a court and subsequently remanded to police custody for further investigation, the information stated.

Meanwhile, Boko Police conducted overnight raids at several locations, including Kalhikash, Sontoli and Mandira, and detained five persons over their alleged involvement in child marriage-related cases.

Sources said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on child marriage across different police station areas under the Boko-Chaygaon Co-District. The police operation is continuing, and further detentions have not been ruled out.

The identities of those detained in the Boko-Chaygaon operation, along with details of the specific allegations against them, are yet to be officially disclosed.

Assam Police have been conducting periodic operations across the state to prevent child marriage and take legal action against those allegedly involved. Further details are awaited as the investigations continue.