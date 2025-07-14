Two arrested in separate anti-drug operations across Assam, narcotics worth Rs 15 crore seized

In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking in Assam, police apprehended two individuals in separate operations conducted in Morigaon and South Salmara districts, seizing drugs with a combined estimated market value of Rs 15 crore.

In the first operation, a 25-year-old woman from Manipur was arrested near Jagiroad Railway Station in Morigaon district. According to police officials, the woman had arrived in the area earlier in the day via a bus from Manipur and was noticed loitering suspiciously near the station premises.

"Acting on suspicion, our team detained her for questioning. A thorough search led to the recovery of 104.5 grams of heroin, cleverly concealed in nine soap boxes strapped to her body,” an officer informed. The heroin is estimated to be worth around ₹5 crore in the illegal market. Authorities have launched a broader investigation to trace potential links to a larger inter-state trafficking network.

In a separate anti-narcotics drive in South Salmara district, police seized a massive consignment of 50,000 Yaba tablets, a powerful and banned synthetic drug. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operation on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, @SSalmaraPolice conducted a special anti-NDPS operation and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and one mobile phone. One peddler has been arrested. The seized drugs are worth ₹10 crore,” Sarma posted.

Both operations were conducted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to combat the growing menace of narcotics.

Authorities have intensified their vigilance and enforcement actions across Assam, especially in areas identified as vulnerable corridors for drug trafficking.