Salkocha Police arrested two suspected cattle smugglers and seized 11 cattle during an operation against alleged cattle smuggling at Chokchoka in the Chandardinga area of Assam’s Bilasipara.

According to reports, the police launched the operation as part of efforts to curb the illegal transportation of cattle in the region. During the operation, the personnel intercepted the suspected movement of cattle and detained two persons in connection with the case.

A total of 11 cattle were recovered during the operation. The identities of the arrested persons and further details regarding the circumstances of the seizure are yet to be officially confirmed.

Police are expected to investigate the source of the cattle, their intended destination and whether others were involved in the alleged smuggling network.

Further details are awaited as more information emerges from the police investigation.