Two arrested with 15.91 gm suspected drugs in Assam's Moran

Two persons were arrested with 15.91 grams of suspected narcotic substance during an anti-drug operation in Assam’s Moran area, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Moranhat Police Station conducted an operation at Tiloijan Oufulia Tiniali on the Moran-Naharkatia road and intercepted the two alleged drug peddlers.

The arrested persons were identified as Dipjyoti Das of Sivasagar and Biswajit Mahan of Chepan.

Police seized 15.91 grams of suspected narcotic substance, believed to be a contraband covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, during the operation.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Moranhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dipjyoti Sonowal and the supervision of senior police officials.

The two accused have been taken into police custody and are being questioned to ascertain the source of the suspected drugs and gather information about the alleged supply network.