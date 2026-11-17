Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 30.70 grams of suspected heroin during an operation at Chataimari in Jaleswar, Goalpara district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Churat Jamal and Rashidul Haque.

Police also seized 329 empty containers and a motorcycle from their possession, according to reports.

The latest seizure comes amid a series of anti-narcotics operations across Assam, with police recently busting several alleged drug trafficking networks and making seizures of suspected narcotics in different parts of the state. Such operations form part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking and prevent the circulation of illegal substances.