Two arrested with elephant tusks worth around Rs 6 lakh in Assam's Tamulpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the Special Task Force (STF), Assam’s action against alleged illegal wildlife trafficking in Tamulpur, saying the state has “zero tolerance for wildlife crime.”

In a post on X, Sarma said the STF apprehended two persons in Tamulpur and seized two elephant ivory tusks weighing nearly 4 kg. He warned that “illegal wildlife trafficking will face the full force of law” and reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to protecting its wildlife.

The operation was conducted at Bangalipara on Friday night following inputs about an alleged ivory sale. The seized tusks weighed 2.09 kg and 1.97 kg respectively.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused were allegedly attempting to sell the ivory for around Rs 6 lakh at a negotiated rate of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per kg.

Following the arrests, the STF registered an FIR and handed over the accused and the seized ivory to the Forest Department for further legal action.

Officials said the investigation will focus on tracing the wider network allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of elephants, wildlife parts and other wildlife products, including possible inter-state and pan-India links.