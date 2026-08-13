Two arrested with pistol, three live rounds in Assam's Nagaon ahead of Independence Day

Rupohihat Police in Assam’s Nagaon district arrested two persons and recovered a pistol along with three live rounds of ammunition during an operation ahead of Independence Day.

The arrested persons have been identified as Faizuddin and Rafiqul Islam.

Acting on specific intelligence, Rupohihat Police launched an operation and intercepted the two men, who were allegedly moving around different areas of Rupohihat while carrying the firearm.

During the search, police recovered one pistol and three live rounds from their possession.

The arrests ahead of Independence Day have triggered concern in the area, with police continuing their investigation to determine the source of the weapon and the purpose for which it was allegedly being carried.