Two arrested with pistol, three live rounds in Assam's Nagaon ahead of Independence Day
Rupohihat Police arrested two men in Assam's Nagaon and seized a pistol with three live rounds. The operation ahead of Independence Day has intensified scrutiny over the weapon's source and alleged purpose.
- Police acted on specific intelligence to intercept the two accused
- Faizuddin and Rafiqul Islam were allegedly moving across Rupohihat with firearm
- Officers recovered one pistol and three live rounds during the search
Rupohihat Police in Assam’s Nagaon district arrested two persons and recovered a pistol along with three live rounds of ammunition during an operation ahead of Independence Day.
The arrested persons have been identified as Faizuddin and Rafiqul Islam.
Acting on specific intelligence, Rupohihat Police launched an operation and intercepted the two men, who were allegedly moving around different areas of Rupohihat while carrying the firearm.
During the search, police recovered one pistol and three live rounds from their possession.
The arrests ahead of Independence Day have triggered concern in the area, with police continuing their investigation to determine the source of the weapon and the purpose for which it was allegedly being carried.
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