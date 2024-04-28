The state's personnel department has taken action against two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers, suspending them for their failure to assume their designated roles.

Jharnajyoti Patgiri and Pinky Dutta, both from the 2016 batch of ACS officers, were transferred by the personnel department to new postings. However, they allegedly did not comply with the directives to report to their new offices.

Patgiri, who previously served as the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Bishwanath, was reassigned to the position of ADC in Hailakandi in February. Despite the transfer orders, Patgiri purportedly did not fulfill her duty, remaining absent without authorization since the issuance of the directive.

Likewise, Pinky Dutta was slated to assume the role of ADC in Biswanath but failed to join duty as instructed. Following a similar pattern of non-compliance, the personnel department suspended Dutta on April 23, subsequently initiating a departmental inquiry into the matter.