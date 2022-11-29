After the Dibrugarh University ragging incident , yet another shocking incident of ragging has been reported at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Two Postgraduate students were found guilty in the case. As per reports, the two post graduate students allegedly harassed a junior Postgraduate student which is a gross misconduct and violation of the college rules and regulations.

They are accused of harassing the students both physically and mentally. The two culprits have been identified as Dr Sayan Mukherjee of batch 2021-22 and Dr Saket Saraf of batch 2021-22 and belonged to Department of Orthopedics, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

On the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary actions have been taken against the two students.

They have been suspended from attending classes and academic privileges for six months. They have also been expelled from the hostel with immediate effect.



Notably , On November 26, Anand Sharma of Amguri, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel has become a victim of alleged ragging by seniors in a hostel.

Sharma jumped from the two-storied hostel building to rescue himself from the ragging following which he was critically injured.

He was admitted to Aditya Hospital, Dibrugarh, and was later shifted to ICU.

The authorities at the Dibrugarh University (DU) had rusticated as many as 18 students for their role in ragging which led the first-semester student to jump off from the hostel building.