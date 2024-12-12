Assam celebrated a significant milestone as two Gram Panchayats received top national honours for their exceptional rural development efforts. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Panchayat Awards 2024 at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 11.

Jengrai Gram Panchayat from Majuli district and Bebejia Demow Bangthai Gram Panchayat from Nagaon district emerged as standout performers, securing substantial cash prizes for their transformative work.

Jengrai Gram Panchayat won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, receiving Rs 1 crore in the child-friendly panchayat category. The region has improved children's welfare through strategic interventions.

Key achievements include eradicating child labour and abuse, establishing 21 primary schools, and creating of seven playgrounds that provide comprehensive educational and recreational opportunities for local children.

Bebejia Demow Bangthai Gram Panchayat claimed the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, earning Rs 1.25 crore as the best gram panchayat. Covering six villages under Khagarijan Panchayat Samiti, the panchayat has demonstrated remarkable rural development strategies.

Commissioner Keerthi Jalli accepted the awards on behalf of the Assam government, highlighting the state's commitment to grassroots-level progress.

Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass praised the winning panchayats, emphasising their dedication to improving rural communities' living standards.