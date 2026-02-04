Two Assam police personnel arrested for supplying drugs inside Guwahati jail

Two Assam Police personnel were arrested on February 3 for allegedly supplying drugs and liquor to inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail, a senior police officer said.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged a few days ago alleging easy availability of drugs and liquor inside the jail premises. Acting on the complaint, the police initiated an internal inquiry, which revealed the involvement of the two personnel.

“We have found the involvement of the two jawans and arrested them this morning,” the officer told PTI.

According to the police, the accused personnel were allegedly providing drugs and liquor to inmates in exchange for money. Both jawans belonged to the 4th Assam Police Battalion and were posted at the Guwahati Central Jail at the time of the alleged offence.

The officer said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more individuals were involved in the network facilitating the supply of contraband inside the jail.