Two Assam university professors among world’s top 2 per cent scientists

Two faculty members from Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) have earned a place in the latest list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists published by Stanford University.

Prof KG Bhattacharyya, from the Department of Chemistry and NAAC Coordinator at ADBU, has been recognised in the field of Environmental Sciences. He has maintained a position in Stanford’s global ranking since 2020.

Prof Raja Chakraborty, Principal of the University’s Institute of Pharmacy, has been listed under Medicinal and Biomolecular Chemistry.

Highlighting their achievement, Fr. (Dr) Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor of ADBU, said, “We are very proud of the accomplishment of our professors. One of the key priorities of the University is to promote socially relevant research, and we are committed to building a strong research culture across all levels—faculty, research scholars, and students. Even our graduate students have published papers internationally in their respective fields.”

Assam Don Bosco University holds several firsts in the state’s private education sector—it is the first private university in Assam, the first to achieve UGC 12B status, and the first to receive a NAAC ‘A’ Grade among private universities in the state. The University also offers MCA and MBA programmes through its Centre for Distance and Online Education, approved by the UGC-DEB.