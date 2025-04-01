Assam's Sribhumi district authorities apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally enter India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The individuals, identified as Arif Rahman and Md. Shahid, were swiftly deported back to their country.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma lauded the vigilance of Sribhumi Police, stating:

"Border Vigilance at its Best! In a bold move by @sribhumipolice, two Bangladeshi nationals, Arif Rahman and Md. Shahid, were caught attempting to illegally cross the border. With strict vigilance in place, they were swiftly apprehended and pushed back across the border. Good job, @assampolice!"

The Chief Minister had earlier revealed that over the past seven months, Assam has intercepted and deported more than 320 illegal infiltrators.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up surveillance along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, particularly following political unrest in Bangladesh last year. Assam Police have also maintained heightened security to prevent unauthorized entry into the state, officials confirmed.