Two Bangladeshi nationals detained at Guwahati airport with forged Aadhaar cards

Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the new terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on July 1 before they could board a flight to Mumbai.

The detained individuals have been identified as Rana Molla and Mafuja Akhtar Lima, both residents of Bangladesh.

According to officials, the duo was intercepted by CISF personnel during security checks just before boarding the Guwahati-Mumbai flight.

During a search, security personnel allegedly recovered forged Indian Aadhaar cards and several other documents from their possession.

Following the interception, the two were handed over to Azara Police for further investigation into the suspected use of forged identity documents and their activities in India.

The incident comes days after another Bangladeshi woman was detained at the same airport by CISF personnel. She was reportedly apprehended after allegedly arriving in Guwahati to meet her boyfriend.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain how the accused obtained the forged documents and whether they are linked to a larger network involved in illegal cross-border movement and document forgery.