Two Bangladeshi women detained in Guwahati, fake Aadhaar cards seized

Two Bangladeshi women were detained at Guwahati railway station for allegedly entering India without valid documents while they were travelling to West Bengal, police said on Friday, September 25.

The women were detained from the Saraighat Express, Guwahati Police DCP (Border) Kulendra Nath Deka said.

“Two fake Aadhaar cards containing addresses in West Bengal were seized from them,” Deka told reporters.

According to preliminary police inquiry, the two women travelled from Dhaka to Sylhet in Bangladesh before entering Meghalaya. They then reached Guwahati by road, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP said.