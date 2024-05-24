Two officials of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) have been suspended amidst allegations of money laundering in Jorhat district. The suspension came to light on Friday, concerning irregularities detected at AGVB's Madhapur branch in Jorhat.

Identified as Prashanta Bora, the branch manager, and Priyangshu Pallab Gogoi, the assistant manager, the suspended officials face accusations of orchestrating financial fraud. Additionally, Satyajit Chalihah, the bank's treasurer, has been promptly transferred from his position in connection with the unfolding investigation.

Allegations suggest that the implicated bank officials manipulated transactions amounting to crores of rupees through select self-help groups (SHGs). Despite the severity of the claims, AGVB has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter. To address the situation, a specialized team from Assam Gramin Vikash Bank's headquarters in Guwahati has been dispatched to conduct a thorough investigation at the Madhapur branch in Jorhat.

This incident follows a similar case earlier this year, in February, when Aftab Hussain, the branch-in-charge of AGVB's Dhing branch in Nagaon district, was apprehended by the anti-corruption wing. Hussain faced allegations of soliciting a bribe in exchange for expediting a loan approval process for a self-help group. His arrest ensued after a formal complaint was lodged with the anti-corruption branch.