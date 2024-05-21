Two BJP leaders hailing from Assam, Kalyan Goswami and Rinku Das, found themselves in legal trouble as they were apprehended in Bengal for allegedly breaching the election code of conduct.

The arrests came about due to their involvement in an election campaign activity, which authorities deemed as a violation of electoral regulations. The duo were arrested from a hotel in Bengal.

Both Goswami and Das had reportedly been actively participating in campaign efforts within Bengal for a considerable duration.

Following their apprehension, the duo has been placed under custody at the Medinipur Kasihari police station in Bengal, pending further legal proceedings.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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