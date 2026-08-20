Two brothers sentenced to life imprisonment for youth’s murder in Assam's Sonai

A court in Cachar district has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a youth at South Mohanpur under the Sonai Assembly constituency.

The Additional Sessions Judge and Fast Track Court of Cachar, Judge Kiran Lal Baishnav, convicted and sentenced the two accused — Hussain Ahmed Laskar and Hassan Ahmed Laskar, residents of South Mohanpur Part-I.

The incident took place on October 28, 2022, when 26-year-old Abdul Alim Laskar was allegedly assaulted. He was critically injured and admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 30.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Alim first had an argument with Hassan Ahmed. Later, Hassan and Hussain allegedly went to his house and attacked him with a machete and a wooden stick. Abdul Alim reportedly attempted to flee through a paddy field to save his life, but the accused allegedly chased and attacked him again.

Following the incident, the victim's elder brother, Abdul Khalique Laskar, lodged an FIR at Sonai Police Station.

After a prolonged trial, the court convicted both accused based on the evidence and testimonies presented before it.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced both under Sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each. In case of default in payment of the fine, they will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

Pradip Kumar Patowary represented the prosecution in the case.